SERIOUS ASSAULT: A 40-year-old male will appear in court next month.
DETAILS: ‘Intoxicated’ man assaults security guard at Dalby pub

Meg Gannon
10th Aug 2020 3:30 PM
WHILE allegedly drunk and irate at being asked to leave the watering hole, a Dalby man took his anger out on a security guard, and was subsequently arrested for his actions.

Dalby police acting officer-in-charge sergeant Tony Logue said police were called to the Criterion Hotel at 10.15pm on Friday night after a patron allegedly assaulted a security guard.

Sgt Logue said the 40-year-old male was allegedly “intoxicated” and was asked to leave, but objected and fought the security guard instead.

He was arrested and taken to Dalby watch-house, and will appear in Dalby Magistrates Court on September 1, charged with assault occasioning bodily harm.

