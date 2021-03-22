Menu
Details emerge of Toowoomba driver killed in fiery crash

Peta McEachern
22nd Mar 2021 10:32 AM
UPDATE, MONDAY 10AM:

Queensland Police have released more details about the victim who was killed in a horror single-vehicle crash on the Western Downs.

Initial investigations reveal on Sunday at 4.15pm a Toowoomba man in his 60s was killed after the car he was travelling in along Surat Developmental Road left the road and collided with a tree before bursting into flames.

Forensic Crash Investigators are currently piecing together what led to the fiery crash.

UPDATE 8PM:

The Chinchilla News understands a driver has tragically died in a fiery crash near the town of Tara after a car rolled off an 100km/h road into an embankment and burst into flames.

The single vehicle crash occurred 10km out from the town on a small hill along Surat Developmental Road about 4.15pm.

A Queensland Police spokesman said all they could confirm was that a person was in the car at the time of the crash - it is understood the driver was killed.

Ambulances and fire trucks arrived on scene a short time later – but it was too late.

The year 2021 is shaping up to be a horror year for road fatalities, with 57 people dying on Queensland roads just three months in - which is up from 22 this time last year.

FATAL: Single vehicle Tara crash on Surat Developmental Road on Sunday, March 21, 2021. Pic: Peta McEachern
FATAL: Single vehicle Tara crash on Surat Developmental Road on Sunday, March 21, 2021. Pic: Peta McEachern

EARLIER 4.30pm:

Police, paramedics, and multiple fire crews are on their way to a firey crash in Tara on Surat Developmental Road at about 4.20pm.

A South West Fire Communications spokeswoman said a car is on fire an overturned.

“That is all the information we have at the moment,” she said.

The incident occurred at about 4.29pm on Sunday, March 21, about 5 kilometres out from town.

