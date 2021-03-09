Details emerge of events before tragic toddler drowning

Police have revealed more details surrounding the tragic death of a toddler in Tara on March 9. Picture: Contributed

Hundreds of people united to scour a 1500 hectare property for missing toddler Ruby Gulliver, only for her body to be discovered in a dam 70m from her home.

Police revealed more harrowing details surrounding the tragic death of two-year-old Ruby Gulliver, after her body was found submerged in a farm dam on a property in Tara.

Police were notified of her disappearance about 3.30pm on Monday, March 8.

Queensland Police confirmed the girl's body was discovered in a dam about 1am, March 9.

Speaking at a press conference on March 9, acting inspector Terry McCullough said the young girl was playing with her dogs beside the home before she went missing.

“Immediately, friends and neighbours started searching, then police and SES arrived, and there were foot searches and grids set up,” inspector McCullough said.

“Later on PolAir, police dogs arrived, and ADF provided a helicopter from the Oakey Training Aviation School.”

The search had been conducted into the early hours after midnight, with the dive squad attending from Brisbane to search the dam near the house.

“Unfortunately the child was located in there,” Inspector McCullough said.

He said Ruby and her mum had been living at the property for the last two weeks with her friends prior to the toddler’s tragic death.

Inspector McCullough said hundreds of volunteers answered the call to find little Ruby, including concerned community members, Origin gas workers, as well as several emergency service teams.

“It was extremely sad news for everyone involved, our condolences go out to the family and the community at large there,” inspector McCullough said.

“It’s a small, little community and they’re very close knit … so it’s going to affect them all.”

Inspector McCullough said support services would be offered to first responders and those aiding in the search and rescue of Ruby.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.