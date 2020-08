SEARCHING: A driver has left a petrol station without paying for fuel.

SEARCHING: A driver has left a petrol station without paying for fuel.

A CAR has driven off from a Dalby petrol station without paying for fuel, and police are now searching for the vehicle.

A Queensland Police Spokesman confirmed a White Toyota Land Cruiser stopped at a petrol station on Loudoun Street before allegedly leaving without paying for the fuel they collected.

The spokesman said the driver fled out of town on the Moonie Highway.

More to come …