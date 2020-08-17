Menu
FIST FIGHT: A teenager was taken to hospital when a fist fight turned unruly.
Crime

DETAILS: Dalby teen stabbed in late night fist fight

Meg Gannon
17th Aug 2020 9:30 AM
DURING a prearranged fist fight on the streets of Dalby, a man allegedly pulled a weapon on his teenage victim, causing more than a dozen wounds.

Dalby police officer-in-charge senior sergeant Terry McCullough said the two males, who were known to each other, allegedly started a consensual physical altercation at 9.50pm on Tuesday last week.

Snr Sgt McCullough said the fight turned unruly when one of the males, a 20-year-old Dalby man, allegedly pulled a weapon on his 17-year-old victim.

“One of the persons has armed himself with a small pair of scissors and used them to attack the other male person causing a number of stab wounds and slashes which later required stitches at the Dalby hospital,” he said.

“The offender then decamped (left the scene) and the other male was taken by his mates to the hospital.

“It was a consensual fight until he started using the weapon.”

The teenager allegedly suffered 13 stab wounds and required more than 100 stitches.

Snr sgt McCullough said the stab wounds didn’t penetrate further than his skin into his chest cavity, and the injuries were not life-threatening.

The offender is still outstanding, and is being dealt with by the Dalby Criminal Investigation Branch.

An arrest warrant has been issued.

