‘DESPICABLE’: No time for violent bashing over ex-girlfriend

A YOUNG Gladstone man who played a part in a brutal three on one attack has been sentenced to immediate parole.

Dylan Jayden Richards, 20, pleaded guilty in Gladstone District Court on Tuesday to unlawful assault occasioning bodily harm while in company.

Crown prosecutor Samantha O'Rourke described to the court the night of October 9, 2019 when Richards became involved in an altercation with his victim over his ex-girlfriend.

Following, two car loads of people showed up at a house.

A co-offender, whose matter was dealt with earlier this year, pulled the victim out of the house.

After the victim spoke to Richards about his ex-partner, the co-offender started the violence.

The co-offender headbutted and punched the victim before another co-offender jumped in.

The victim tried to protect himself from the ground but the assault continued.

Richards held the victims arms away from his head before he also punched the victim twice.

Ms O'Rourke told the court that as a result of the attack, the victim suffered bruising and facial fractures.

"This was a brutal group assault on a complainant who could not hope to defend himself against the number of people," Ms O'Rourke said.

Defence barrister Tom Polley told the court the victim had been disrespectful and "quite nasty" to one of the females in the group's company.

Mr Polley said the discussion outside involved the men telling the victim to "pull his head in" as this wasn't the first time he'd behaved this way towards women.

He said Richards had secured an automotive mechanic apprenticeship to start following his sentence.

Judge Michael Burnett described the assault as "pretty despicable behaviour."

Taking into account Richards' criminal history, Judge Burnett sentenced him to three months imprisonment with immediate parole.