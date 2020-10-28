Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Dylan Jayden Richards pleaded guilty to unlawful assault occasioning bodily harm in company in Gladstone District Court.
Dylan Jayden Richards pleaded guilty to unlawful assault occasioning bodily harm in company in Gladstone District Court.
Crime

‘DESPICABLE’: No time for violent bashing over ex-girlfriend

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
28th Oct 2020 11:00 AM | Updated: 12:27 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A YOUNG Gladstone man who played a part in a brutal three on one attack has been sentenced to immediate parole.

Dylan Jayden Richards, 20, pleaded guilty in Gladstone District Court on Tuesday to unlawful assault occasioning bodily harm while in company.

Crown prosecutor Samantha O'Rourke described to the court the night of October 9, 2019 when Richards became involved in an altercation with his victim over his ex-girlfriend.

Following, two car loads of people showed up at a house.

 

Dylan Jayden Richards pleaded guilty to unlawful assault occasioning bodily harm in company in Gladstone District Court.
Dylan Jayden Richards pleaded guilty to unlawful assault occasioning bodily harm in company in Gladstone District Court.

 

A co-offender, whose matter was dealt with earlier this year, pulled the victim out of the house.

After the victim spoke to Richards about his ex-partner, the co-offender started the violence.

The co-offender headbutted and punched the victim before another co-offender jumped in.

The victim tried to protect himself from the ground but the assault continued.

Richards held the victims arms away from his head before he also punched the victim twice.

Ms O'Rourke told the court that as a result of the attack, the victim suffered bruising and facial fractures.

"This was a brutal group assault on a complainant who could not hope to defend himself against the number of people," Ms O'Rourke said.

Community Newsletter SignUp

 

Defence barrister Tom Polley told the court the victim had been disrespectful and "quite nasty" to one of the females in the group's company.

Mr Polley said the discussion outside involved the men telling the victim to "pull his head in" as this wasn't the first time he'd behaved this way towards women.

He said Richards had secured an automotive mechanic apprenticeship to start following his sentence.

Judge Michael Burnett described the assault as "pretty despicable behaviour."

Taking into account Richards' criminal history, Judge Burnett sentenced him to three months imprisonment with immediate parole.

More Stories

aobh assault occasioning bodily harm in company gladstone assault gladstonecourt gladstone district court
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mystery phone call behind Palmer death tax campaign

        Premium Content Mystery phone call behind Palmer death tax campaign

        Politics United Australia Party boss Clive Palmer says it’s his right to claim Labor will introduce a death tax, despite being unable to produce any concrete evidence.

        WARNING: Farmers crops targeted by new invasive pest

        Premium Content WARNING: Farmers crops targeted by new invasive pest

        News FARMERS warned to be on high alert for fast spreading pest found in Western Downs...

        IMPORTANT POINTS: What’s on the agenda for council meeting

        Premium Content IMPORTANT POINTS: What’s on the agenda for council meeting

        Council News WESTERN Downs Regional Council will be meeting tomorrow in Dalby for their monthly...

        Mitchell woman attacked police then stole their sunglasses

        Premium Content Mitchell woman attacked police then stole their sunglasses

        News Sergeant Whiting said this was her third sentence with the defendant