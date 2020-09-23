Menu
Deputy Premier confirms no new cases for Qld

by Janelle Miles
23rd Sep 2020 9:21 AM | Updated: 9:28 AM
Deputy Premier Steven Miles has confirmed Queensland has no new COVID-19 cases overnight, following the announcement the state would open its border to 152,000 people in five NSW shires.

It means there are just five active cases in the state, with just 1153 known cases occurring since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Mr Miles said Queensland could be on track to have zero number of cases all the way through to October.

"Let's keep it up, let's keep going. Let's make sure that it's our economy that rebounds not this virus," he said.

It comes as octogenarian Richard Misior, a passenger on the Ruby Princess who developed COVID-19, moved to a rehabilitation ward at the Gold Coast University Hospital today.

He's Queensland's oldest survivor with COVID-19.

 

The Premier on Wednesday announced Queensland would throw open its borders to five New South Wales Shires from next week.

She said the shires of Byron, Ballina, the City of Lismore, Richmond Valley, which includes Casino and Evans Head, and Glen Innes would be added to the border zone from 1am on October 1.

 

 

 

