*SUNDAY HERALD SUN* Dancing With the Stars host Grant Denyer in Melbourne ahead of the show starting on Sunday night. Picture: Mark Stewart
Health

Denyer fumes as panic-buyers descend

19th Mar 2020 11:48 AM

Dancing with the Stars host Grant Denyer has blasted hordes of panic-buyers who descended on his rural hometown to "raid" the local supermarkets.

There have been multiple reports this week of busloads of shoppers arriving in rural towns, to stock up on items that have already sold out in larger centres.

"This is crazy. We live in Bathurst NSW and we had 2 bus loads of people from Sydney, storm the town and raid our 3 supermarkets. Which were already depleted," Denyer wrote on Instagram.

Grant Denyer has asked for people to ‘chill’.
"They also hit Orange and Lithgow. Geez guys, chill. If we're patient, there's plenty for everyone. We have enough food supplies in Australia. You don't need to buy for 2 years, just a couple of weeks. Let's get through this together, with patience, kindness and resilience."

In another post, Denyer advised his followers to "get what you need, be kind to others and share what's there. Be kind y'all."

It comes as Today host Karl Stefanovic this morning delivered a "rant" about the bad behaviour going on in Australia's supermarkets, describing an encounter with a young mum struggling to navigate the store.

"She had a baby in the pram and she had a toddler right on top of the baby creating all this noise and mayhem and she was looking at the shelves, she had nappies under one arm, she was looking at the empty shelves … You could see the desperation in her face because the stuff that she wanted wasn't there," he said.

"These are the sort of things people are experiencing. It is really hard."

 

PANIC BUYERS MUST CALM DOWN

Once shoppers realise there is "no necessity to buy toilet paper in such great amounts" the supermarket shelves will refill, the Australian Food and Grocery Council says.

"The problem at the moment is essentially it's a demand surge," AFGC deputy executive Dr Geoffrey Annison told Seven's The Latest overnight.

Asked whether the country was experiencing a shortage of food and basic necessities, Dr Annison said "absolutely not".

"Australia produces enough food for a population of about 75 million - our population is about 25 million," he said.

"We've got three times the amount of food produced in Australia that we absolutely need."

