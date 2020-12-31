Menu
A dentist who made outrageous fake claims for more than 1000 unusual procedures cannot try to return to practise for years.
Crime

Dentist banned over $169k health insurance scam

by Kay Dibben
31st Dec 2020 1:23 PM
A former dentist who served a jail term for defrauding a health insurer, raking in more than $169,000 by faking claims, has been barred from re-registering for five years.

Priya Bishop, who had her own provincial Queensland dental practice, made 1915 claims to a health insurer for dental services she had not provided, a tribunal heard.

Her outlandish claims were for 1915 procedures that were all supposed to have been for one patient - the mother of a co-offender, her practice manager and one-time de facto.

They included claims for more than 1000 "five surface" fillings, an uncommon form of filling which involves virtually reconstructing the whole tooth.

Bishop was charged with fraud and attempted fraud, jointly with her co-offender and each blamed the other for the frauds, Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal heard.

In 2016 she was sentenced to six years in jail, with parole eligibility after two and a half years and was released on parole in June, last year.

She was unsuccessful in an appeal and she surrendered her registration in 2017.

Last year the Dental Board of Australia brought disciplinary proceedings against Bishop.

Bishop had kept false or inaccurate medical records, noting procedures and tests that were not done and obtaining and signing consent forms for procedures or tests which had not occurred.

When she made more claims, which were not paid, she contacted the insurer, pretending to be a patient inquiring about what was happening.

The tribunal heard Bishop now works casually as a dental receptionist at a friend's practice and is trying to sell her former dental premises.

She has not repaid any money to the health insurer.

On December 7, Bishop was reprimanded by the tribunal for professional misconduct and disqualified from applying for registration as a health professional for five years.

Originally published as Dentist banned over $169k health insurance scam

