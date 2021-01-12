Dental assistant refused to hand over meth pipe

IN COURT: Dental assistant, Chloe Julie Bound, refused to hand over meth pipe to police. Pic: Supplied.

When police intercepted Chloe Julie Bound’s car, officers imminently noticed the dental assistant was extremely nervous – and for good reason - the young professional was on parole and had a methamphetamine pipe.

The Chinchilla Magistrates Court heard when the 24-year-old was detained for a search, officers noticed she was holding her right hand to her “crotch region,” and when pressed to handover what she was hiding, Bound refused.

On Thursday, January 7, Bound pleaded guilty to obstructing police and possessing a used pipe.

Defence lawyer Jessica Hine said the dental assistant worked as a nursing assistant in the past and began a Bachelor of Nursing, although she is currently in remission from cervical cancer.

“She got into drugs, self-medicating for the pain, she instructs she was trying to obtain a quality of life,” Ms Hine said.

Ms Hine said Bound had instructed her the pipe hadn’t been used recently, and that after Bounds Supreme Court case her life had been altered dramatically as she can’t hold a blue card or work as a nurse.

The court heard from Community Corrections that the young woman had not breached parole for a previous offence, and had been complying with directions - which were issued on September 29, 2020, for an 18-month period.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop told Bound, she off all people, should know how precious life is.

“Why you would want to waste your life going down the path of illicit drug use, I don’t get – I really don’t,” Magistrate Mossop said.

“We all only have one life to give, and you (should) choose to live it in a way that is meaningful, because we don’t know what’s going to happen in our futures.

“I’m a great believer that there is more than just this life, because we as human beings are more than flesh and blood - there’s a soul in there as well.”

Magistrate Mossop convicted and fined Bound $800, and said she hoped the trip to court had served as a wake up call.

“Otherwise I’ll be seeing you on the video screen because you’ll be at Brisbane’s Women’s, and you won’t be dressed as pretty as you are now.”