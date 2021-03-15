Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Delivery driver assaulted, carjacked on pizza run

by Shayla Bulloch
15th Mar 2021 1:01 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A PIZZA delivery driver has been left shaken after he was carjacked and assaulted at Hermit Park.

About 8.40pm, a Pizza Riviera delivery driver was dropping off an order at Marks St when a man approached the Toyota Rav-4 he was driving.

Police said the delivery driver reached across to the passenger side of the car to grab some pizzas and was assaulted as he tried to get out of the car.

The suspect then got into the driver's seat and took off.

Police were called about 9pm and took a statement from the delivery driver, who suffered a neck injury.

The car was found abandoned on Cook St, North Ward this morning.

No-one has been arrested yet.

 

shayla.bulloch@news.com.au

Originally published as Delivery driver assaulted, carjacked on pizza run

carjacking crime editors picks pizza delivery

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $80m a week, 25k jobs: JobKeeper’s end a massive hit to Qld

        Premium Content $80m a week, 25k jobs: JobKeeper’s end a massive hit to Qld

        News The end of JobKeeper is set to cost Qld more than $80m a week as the Premier prepares a last-ditch plea to the PM to save an estimated 25,000 jobs in the state.

        Queensland’s JobKeeper danger zones

        Premium Content Queensland’s JobKeeper danger zones

        News JobKeeper’s cut off date will hurt these 10 Queensland locations the most

        Man faces court for kicking and swearing at Dalby ATM

        Premium Content Man faces court for kicking and swearing at Dalby ATM

        Crime The teenager provided a reason to police as to why he had abused an automated...

        GoFundMe made for Western Downs toddler after shock drowning

        Premium Content GoFundMe made for Western Downs toddler after shock drowning

        News A fundraising campaign has been created to aid the family of a two-year-old girl...