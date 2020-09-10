Defence Force promotes exciting new roles on rare western tour

HE HAS served in the Australian Defence Force for 21 years, now Nathan Sandow is touring the southwest to help show young Indigenous people the pathways that are available in the army.

It’s not often ADF has the opportunity to come out west, but the Warrant Officer Class Two, accompanied by leading seaman Lauren Faulke, have just completed a two day tour across schools and convention centres from Dalby to Roma.

Kicking off in Dalby on September 8, they delivered sessions at the Christian College, Goondir and at the Leagues Club.

On September 9, they headed down to Chinchilla for a visit to St John’s Catholic School and finished up at Roma for an information session at the Explorers Inn.

While it’s been difficult for recruiters to interact with regional communities during COVID-19, they are taking this opportunity to raise awareness of the measures Defence is taking to mitigate COVID while training.

Mr Sandow, 40, started his career in August 1999 as a combat engineer, before he was transferred as an ammunition technician in 2006.

With the stories of his first-hand experience under his belt, he said the sessions will hopefully spark some interest in young Indigenous people.

With new roles in cyber warfare and drone operation now available, many young people from the school sessions have shown a passionate interest.

More information can be found on the Defence website here.