DEFEATING DRUGS: Calls for ‘Local Action Teams’ in Maranoa

DEFEATING DRUGS: Community organisations in Maranoa are being invited to form a partnership to tackle drugs and alcohol, with funding from the Federal Coalition Government. Picture: John Gass

DEFEATING DRUGS: Community organisations in Maranoa are being invited to form a partnership to tackle drugs and alcohol, with funding from the Federal Coalition Government. Picture: John Gass

The scourge of drugs and alcohol in the Maranoa electorate will be tackled thanks to a proposed partnership with the Federal Government and community organisations.

Maranoa MP David Littleproud said applications are now open for new Local Drug Action Teams (LDATs) to prevent and minimise harm from ice, alcohol and other drugs.

Still need to activate your free Courier Mail subscription? Click here to find out how.

“Alcohol and other drugs, including ice or crystal methamphetamine, are issues for communities, not just for individuals,” Mr Littleproud said.

“Community action is effective because many of the factors influencing drug-related harm can only be targeted at the community level, like social connections, education and a sense of belonging.”

Mr Littleproud said tackling ice had always been a strong commitment for the government, with this locally-focused action team needed to “stamp out this scourge”.

“Through this program, I’ve secured eight LDATs across the Maranoa who are working hard within their communities to deliver drug and alcohol prevention programs tailored to the community’s needs,” he said.

“Maranoa LDATs have also delivered counsellors and clinical youth workers to Maranoa communities to help tackle drug use and addiction.”

This recruitment round aims to approve 40 new LDATs, which can apply for $10,000 in initial funding to support prevention and health promotion activities, with further funding available.

There are currently 238 local teams nationwide, who in partnership with the Alcohol and Drug Foundation, are developing Community Action Plans to target their local needs.

The LDAT program has received more than $29 million since it began in 2016, with the government committing more than $800 million over four years.

Applications from new LDATs are now open, with applications closing on March 5.

Subscriber benefits:

How to activate your free Courier-Mail subscription

Five ways to get more from your digital subscription