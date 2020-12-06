Dedicated Chinchilla girl celebrates one year in childcare

WELL DONE EMMA: Emma Triplett celebrating 12 months employed at the Busy Bee Childcare Centre with Louise McMahon and Robyn Haig. Picture: Contributed

WELL DONE EMMA: Emma Triplett celebrating 12 months employed at the Busy Bee Childcare Centre with Louise McMahon and Robyn Haig. Picture: Contributed

A DEDICATED Chinchilla student has celebrated her one year anniversary working for a local business through the Bringing Employers and Schools Together (BEST) Group.

Busy Bee Childcare’s Emma Triplett first met staff through the program in 2019, and went on to complete work experience with the childcare centre.

Following this, Emma was offered a full-time position at the centre upon graduating year 12.

Emma said it was calming to know the business was there to support her, and to help her build the skills she needed for the workplace before and after school.

Centre director Jennifer Bell said Emma came to the business in mid-2019 for work experience, and right away they realised she was someone they needed to keep.

“Knowing staff from the high school helped us as a business connect with students interested in childcare careers, these connections were made through the Chinchilla BEST Group meetings,” she said.

“Being involved in the BEST group is such a pleasure as it’s something we’re very proud of, because we want to be involved in supporting our community, but also we need to attract people with the raw qualities to develop the skills to care for and educate our next generation.”



Chinchilla Community Commerce & Industry Inc. board member Louise McMahon said the program benefited the community as they were able to keep locals in the region.

“Without the BEST Program, we probably wouldn’t see the diversity of the students out there, and likewise, the students wouldn’t see the diversity of the businesses here,” she said.

“I might be a bit biased but regional careers are incredibly rewarding.

‘’With so much training and education moving online now, there are far more opportunities to learn in regional communities to access quality education online, you don’t need to leave town to have an amazing career.”