Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Aussies are expected to learn if schools will be shut tomorrow when chief medical officers deliver their verdict at a special coronavirus cabinet meeting.
Aussies are expected to learn if schools will be shut tomorrow when chief medical officers deliver their verdict at a special coronavirus cabinet meeting.
Health

National school and uni closures decision in hours

15th Mar 2020 11:23 AM | Updated: 11:55 AM

Australians will know in a matter of hours whether schools and universities will be closed tomorrow in a bid to slow the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison and state leaders will receive advice on the matter from chief medical officers at a national coronavirus cabinet meeting at midday today.

A spokesperson for the PM's Office told news.com.au a decision on whether schools and universities would be open for business tomorrow will be announced straight afterward.

There are now at least 250 cases of COVID-19 across Australia, and three people have died.

Of those,  112 cases are in New South Wales, 49 in Victoria, 46 in Queensland, 19 in South Australia, 17 in Western Australia, six in Tasmania, one in the Northern Territory, and one in the ACT.

coronaviruspromo

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus economy editors picks health politics seniors-news

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CONFIRMED: Roma residents tested and in quarantine for COVID-19

        premium_icon CONFIRMED: Roma residents tested and in quarantine for...

        News THERE are currently 35 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Queensland with suspected cases in Roma being quarantined.

        The top places to buy a coffee in Chinchilla as voted by you

        premium_icon The top places to buy a coffee in Chinchilla as voted by you

        News We reveal Chinchilla’s most popular spots to grab a coffee.

        Tom remembered for making a lot from a little

        premium_icon Tom remembered for making a lot from a little

        News A likeable guy who had extreme skills in the pool, this is how Thomas William...

        Carnival to ignite love of netball in the Maranoa

        premium_icon Carnival to ignite love of netball in the Maranoa

        News Maranoa Netball Association is hosting an Inter District Netball on April 25 and...