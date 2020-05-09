Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Decision looms on future of Coast university campus

Tegan Annett
9th May 2020 10:50 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE future of CQUniversity's Noosa campus is expected to be known by the end of this month.

The university announced last month the campus was one of three that could be closed, as part of a post-Covid-19 recovery plan.

Vice chancellor Prof Nick Klomp flagged expected revenue losses for 2020-21 of up to $100 million as a result of the nationwide economic fallout and the decline in international students.

Biloela and Yeppoon campuses could also be closed.

A CQU spokesperson told the Daily they are reviewing feedback and suggestions from staff, students and stakeholders.

A final decision is expected to be made within a fortnight.

Expressions of interest for voluntary redundancies from staff across all regions are also being considered.

coronaviruspromo
coronavirus coronavirussunshinecoast covid-19sunshinecoast cq university cquniversity noosa
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Toowoomba murder accused refused bail

        premium_icon Toowoomba murder accused refused bail

        News One of the nine people charged with the murder of a regional Queensland woman will remain behind bars.

        Trio slapped with $1300 fines for 480km roadtrip

        premium_icon Trio slapped with $1300 fines for 480km roadtrip

        News THREE Brisbane residents were intercepted in Roma last weekend and slapped with...

        Show societies receive massive $600,000+ cash injection

        premium_icon Show societies receive massive $600,000+ cash injection

        News MILES and Wandoan shows to be bigger and better in 2021 after receiving a $624,000...