Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A woman is still in shock after winning $100,000 on an instant scratchie. Here is what she plans to do with the money.
A woman is still in shock after winning $100,000 on an instant scratchie. Here is what she plans to do with the money.
News

Grandmother wins top scratchie prize

by Erin Smith
25th Sep 2020 1:43 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Deception Bay grandmother is on cloud nine after winning the top $100,000 prize on a $5 Instant Scratch-Its ticket yesterday.

The woman, who did not wish to be named, bought the ticket from Deception Bay News while out with a friend.

"I was out shopping with a girlfriend, and she wanted to pop into the newsagency to buy her lottery entry, so while I was there, I thought I'd grab some scratchies for myself," she said.

"I've been buying them for about 20 years, and I think the most I've ever won is $50. I couldn't believe it when I won the top prize.

A Deception Bay grandmother has won the top prize on an instant scratch-it. PHOTO: SUPPLIED
A Deception Bay grandmother has won the top prize on an instant scratch-it. PHOTO: SUPPLIED


"My friend must be my good luck charm. She was there when I scratched it and marched me right back to the newsagency so they could confirm the win."

The grandmother said it the prize topped the time she won an Esky in a raffle.

"Not I'm a lucky person. Who says 2020 sucks? Not me," she said.

The grandmother said it took her a while to get over the shock.

"I celebrated that afternoon with my friends and neighbours. I managed to cook dinner and go to bed. But then I woke up at midnight asking myself 'Is this really happening? Is it real?'," she said.

She hopes to spend more time with her family and grandchildren.

"We have two children and grandchildren who live at the coast so we will give them some and help them out," she said.

"We are a little overwhelmed by it all at the moment, but I think we'll use it to visit them so we can spend some more time together. That would be lovely."

Deception Bay News team member Chloe Murphy said she was thrilled a regular customer had scored a major prize.

"It was fantastic to see one of our regular players score a prize after buying them for years," she said.

"We were all really excited for her when she came back to check her ticket.

"We've sold a few top prizes over the years we've been here, but it never stops being exciting."

Originally published as Deception Bay grandma wins top scratchie prize

instant scratch it

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        TRAGEDY: Young man dies in horror rollover near Dalby

        Premium Content TRAGEDY: Young man dies in horror rollover near Dalby

        News THE Forensic Crash Unit is investigating the incident which claimed the life of a young southwest Queensland man.

        Rich Queensland aged care bosses sit on taxpayers’ millions

        Premium Content Rich Queensland aged care bosses sit on taxpayers’ millions

        News Rich Queensland aged care bosses sit on millions of Australians’ cash in...

        Hot-button issue has Queenslanders fuming

        Premium Content Hot-button issue has Queenslanders fuming

        News Voters united in concerns over youth crime

        AMAZING DEAL: Read it all for $3 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content AMAZING DEAL: Read it all for $3 a week for first 12 weeks

        News You get access to local and regional news and the Courier Mail