Grandmother wins top scratchie prize

A woman is still in shock after winning $100,000 on an instant scratchie. Here is what she plans to do with the money.

A Deception Bay grandmother is on cloud nine after winning the top $100,000 prize on a $5 Instant Scratch-Its ticket yesterday.

The woman, who did not wish to be named, bought the ticket from Deception Bay News while out with a friend.

"I was out shopping with a girlfriend, and she wanted to pop into the newsagency to buy her lottery entry, so while I was there, I thought I'd grab some scratchies for myself," she said.

"I've been buying them for about 20 years, and I think the most I've ever won is $50. I couldn't believe it when I won the top prize.

A Deception Bay grandmother has won the top prize on an instant scratch-it. PHOTO: SUPPLIED



"My friend must be my good luck charm. She was there when I scratched it and marched me right back to the newsagency so they could confirm the win."

The grandmother said it the prize topped the time she won an Esky in a raffle.

"Not I'm a lucky person. Who says 2020 sucks? Not me," she said.

The grandmother said it took her a while to get over the shock.

"I celebrated that afternoon with my friends and neighbours. I managed to cook dinner and go to bed. But then I woke up at midnight asking myself 'Is this really happening? Is it real?'," she said.

She hopes to spend more time with her family and grandchildren.

"We have two children and grandchildren who live at the coast so we will give them some and help them out," she said.

"We are a little overwhelmed by it all at the moment, but I think we'll use it to visit them so we can spend some more time together. That would be lovely."

Deception Bay News team member Chloe Murphy said she was thrilled a regular customer had scored a major prize.

"It was fantastic to see one of our regular players score a prize after buying them for years," she said.

"We were all really excited for her when she came back to check her ticket.

"We've sold a few top prizes over the years we've been here, but it never stops being exciting."

