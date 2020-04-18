Decent deck of dark clouds fill the Chinchilla skies

CLOUDY: Dark clouds currently fill the sky but there doesn’t seem to be large rain totals on the way.

CHINCHILLA residents today who are sitting at home in self-isolation and looking at the dark cloud filling the skies may be thinking that a large amount of rain is on its way.

However, the Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Alex Majchrowski says that despite the decent deck of clouds currently surrounding Chinchilla, unfortunately, substantial totals aren’t expected for the rest of the weekend.

“We have an upper trough coming through at the moment across the state,” he said.

“The problem is that even though at the moment there is a beautiful deck of clouds and it’s looking pretty good, it’s still pretty dry.

“The rain has to fall through some pretty dry air to reach the surface, so it might evaporate a fair bit.”

Mr Majchrowski confirmed that the most significant amount of rainfall totals are expected to come through this afternoon and this evening April 18.

However, it will all be gone by tomorrow with no rain expected on April 19.

“Today between 2mm to 5mm are the totals expected,” he said

“Then tomorrow it will have all move offshore, and it’s just going to linger up the coast in some areas.”