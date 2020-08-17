Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

DEATH SPIKE: Victoria confirms 282 cases, 25 deaths

17th Aug 2020 8:57 AM

 

 

Victoria has reported its deadliest day since the pandemic began, losing another 25 people to coronavirus.

The state's total death toll now sits at 334, with most of Victoria's deaths coming from its aged care sector.

The Department of Health and Human Services reported the numbers this morning.

Another 282 Victorians also tested positive to coronavirus, a slight increase from Sunday's 279 cases.

 

NSW recorded five new cases and tragically, another death, while South Australia confirmed one new case, a man in his 30s who had been repatriated from India.

More Stories

coronavirus covid-19 editors picks health victoria

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        190 MEGA GALLERY: River Rats Girls 7s home game

        Premium Content 190 MEGA GALLERY: River Rats Girls 7s home game

        Sport MEGA GALLERY: Every photo taken at the Chinchilla River Rats Girls under 15s and 17s home game on Sunday, August 16.

        New uni program will send allied health professionals out west

        Premium Content New uni program will send allied health professionals out...

        Health A QUEENSLAND university has pledged its support for the southwest by creating a...

        Chinchilla man driving drunk crashed into Stayover

        Premium Content Chinchilla man driving drunk crashed into Stayover

        News BREAKING: A Chinchilla man has a date with court after drunkenly crashing his blue...

        'We miss her': Family's heartbreaking memories of Lily

        Premium Content 'We miss her': Family's heartbreaking memories of Lily

        News IT'S been one year since the tragic passing of Lily Dorrough.