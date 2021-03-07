Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login

Baby reacts after hearing for the first time
News

Deaf baby hears mum for first time

7th Mar 2021 6:38 PM

Footage of a Perth boy hearing his mother's voice for the first has taken the internet by storm.

Harrison Rex was diagnosed with impaired hearing just 14 hours after being born, but has since been given the gift of hearing.

Mother Eisha-Marie Stone said she spent countless sleepless nights researching how to help her son hear before getting help from WA-based not-for-profit Telethon Speech and Hearing.

A video captured by his grandmother shows the adorable moment the youngster hears sound for the first time, thanks to a set of hearing implants.

The change on young Harrison's face from bemused to triumphant as he hears his first sounds is a the heartwarming buzz for everyone involved.

Little Harrison couldn't believe it when he heard his first sound.
Little Harrison couldn't believe it when he heard his first sound.

"I just said his name, 'Harrison, Hi Harrison' and he let out this massive beaming smile," she told PerthNow.

"It was the biggest feeling of relief, I couldn't even begin to describe it."

Originally published as Deaf baby hears mum for first time

More Stories

deaf editors picks parenting technology

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Young man thrown from rolling vehicle south of Dalby

        Premium Content Young man thrown from rolling vehicle south of Dalby

        News A young man has been seriously injured after he rolled his 4WD several times along a dirt road before being ejected from the vehicle.

        Darling Downs driver sprung 50km/h over speed limit in Dalby

        Premium Content Darling Downs driver sprung 50km/h over speed limit in Dalby

        Crime Dalby police observed the 31-year-old gunning it along Hospital Rd, being clocked...

        SHOCK TREND: ‘Wrong sex’ bubs aborted

        Premium Content SHOCK TREND: ‘Wrong sex’ bubs aborted

        Parenting Qld parents are aborting babies that are not their preferred gender

        Suicide prevention programs coming to Western Downs

        Premium Content Suicide prevention programs coming to Western Downs

        Community Regional communities in the Western and Darling Downs will have the opportunity to...