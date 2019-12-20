Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
An active shooter has reportedly shot at least three people at an senior living facility in Rhode Island. Picture: Twitter
An active shooter has reportedly shot at least three people at an senior living facility in Rhode Island. Picture: Twitter
Crime

Deadly shooting at seniors complex

by New York Post
20th Dec 2019 7:12 AM

At least three people were shot, one fatally, when gunfire broke out at a senior housing complex in Rhode Island, according to reports.

WPRI reports two law enforcement sources as saying the suspect is dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The names of the victims have not been released but police are expected to hold a press conference shortly.

An active shooter has reportedly shot at least three people at an senior living facility in Rhode Island. Picture: Google
An active shooter has reportedly shot at least three people at an senior living facility in Rhode Island. Picture: Google

The violence broke out at the Babcock Village complex, which reportedly offers affordable housing for older adults and people with disabilities, in the town of Westerly.

The gunman is reportedly a tenant of the apartment complex in which the shooting took place.

Westerly is a beachside town, about 100 kilometres southeast of Hartford, Connecticut. It has a population of about 23,000 people.

Col. James Manni confirmed to WPRI that one person has died following the shooting.

State and local police were at the scene, and the town's hospital and schools were on lockdown, local station WPRI reported.

 

Early reports of an active shooter were posted just before 11am (3am AEDT) by SNE Alerts, which cited local fire dispatch reports.

Congressman for Rhode Island David Cicilline tweeted: "Closely monitoring the situation in Westerly. Keeping the victims and first responders in my thoughts."

More Stories

Show More
aged care crime editors picks senior citizens shooting

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MP defends PM’s holiday amid bushfire crisis

        premium_icon MP defends PM’s holiday amid bushfire crisis

        News The Minister for Natural Disasters has defended the Prime Minister’s decision to take holidays as the nation continues to suffer from a bushfire emergency.

        Partner dobs mother-of-three in for ice habit

        premium_icon Partner dobs mother-of-three in for ice habit

        News A concerned father dobbed the mother of his child into police after he found her...

        Thousands of kids turning to Helpline to cope with Christmas

        premium_icon Thousands of kids turning to Helpline to cope with Christmas

        News Over the holidays the helpline yourtown was unable to respond to 138,986 of the...

        MP plays water blame game with QLD Labor

        MP plays water blame game with QLD Labor

        News The Queensland Government has once again neglected farmers in drought with no...