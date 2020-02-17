‘Deadly’ bum-lift surgery kills woman

A woman has died after travelling to Turkey to have a Brazilian butt lift - a trendy cosmetic procedure leading surgeons have said is one of the most dangerous in the world.

Melissa Kerr, from the UK, travelled to Istanbul to undergo the operation on November 19 at Medicana Hanedar Hospital.

Tragically, Ms Kerr, a mental health counsellor, died during the operation, which reshapes the buttocks by transferring fat from areas including the stomach and back.

A report submitted to an inquest stated the 31-year-old died due to pulmonary thromboembolism and fat embolism caused by a cosmetic surgical procedure.

Her sudden death from the operation has left family and friends devastated, in particular her partner, Skye Birch who took to Facebook on Valentine's Day to share an emotional message, and a series of touching pictures of the couple.

Melissa Kerr (pictured) had travelled to Istabul, Turkey to undergo the popular cosmetic procedure. Picture: Melissa Kerr/justgiving.com

Mr Birch also shared a photo of the sparkling engagement ring she had picked out, which he said he will "place with" Melissa so it will "always be by your side".

"So it's valentines, a day of hearts and flowers, a day of showing how much you love and care for some one in your life.

"But for us it's another occasion we have to spend without you Melissa Kerr.

Ms Kerr’s partner, Skye Birch recently took to Facebook to share a photo of an engagement ring she had picked out. Picture: Facebook

"All I want is To be Us again … to put your engagement ring on your finger, for you to plan your wedding with your mum and sister.

"I will continue to love you with all my heart until my last breath."

He continued: "I will place the ring you chose with you today so you will always have it by your side.

According to Ms Kerr’s family, she was devoted to her work as a mental health practitioner. Picture: Melissa Kerr/Justgiving.com

A JustGiving page created by Ms Kerr's sister, Natasha Kerr, includes a touching tribute to the 31-year-old health worker and devoted animal lover.

"Words cannot describe the pain and heartbreak we are going through, life without her will never be the same again," she wrote.

"We miss her deeply and nothing will fill the emptiness we are left with.

"A pure and beautiful soul inside and out."

Norfolk senior coroner Jacqueline Lake opened and adjourned Melissa's inquest yesterday with a full hearing set to take place on April 7.

