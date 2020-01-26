Deadeye shooting guides Bullets to fifth straight win

Brisbane took a significant step towards back-to-back playoff berths and reinforced their standing as the NBL's hottest team with a hard-earned 108-99 win over Adelaide in Adelaide tonight.

The Bullets claimed their fifth-straight victory and their sixth win in their last seven outings to edge to a 13-11 record and tighten their grip on fourth place while the Joey Wright-coached 36ers (11-13) suffered a major blow to their finals hopes.

Fifteen wins should be enough to make the playoffs and Brisbane have three of their last four games at home where they have an 8-3 record this season.

Watch LIVE coverage of the 2019/20 NBL Season plus up to 7 live NBA games every week with ESPN on KAYO. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

The Bullets have won five in a row.

With 19 turnovers, Brisbane had no right to win.

But a sizzling shooting performance allowed the Bullets to survive and thrive.

Brisbane hit 14 triples from 27 attempts and 38 from 72 from the field overall to stay in control of the tight contest until blowing the game wide open in the fourth term to reach their highest road total since re-entering the NBL.

Star import Lamar Patterson was outstanding yet again with 29 points, five assists, four rebounds, two steals and a block. When the game was on the line, he stepped up and stood tall and got Brisbane home.

All being fair, he should be a lock for the All-NBL First team for the second-straight season given his ability to deliver when his team needs it most.

But part of the reason behind Brisbane's surge into finals contention is that they are by no means a one-man show.

Matt Hodgson, EJ Singler and Nathan Sobey all had 14 points apiece and were able to hit critical buckets at important times for the visitors. Hodgson also had 12 rebounds while Sobey added five rebounds and six assists for Brisbane.

Jason Cadee had 11 points off the bench while Reuben Te Rangi went on a nine-point tear in the second term.

Lamar Patterson hit 29 points in the win. Picture: AAP Image

MORE BASKETBALL NEWS:

Will injury keep Bogut out of United clash?

Kings' NBA hopeful could stay in Sydney

All hail Prince Mike of orange

Simmons snub exposes All-Star flaws

Will Magnay had nine points, seven rebounds and three blocks while changing a host of other shots.

Brisbane have now scored over 100 points in three-straight games with their offence clicking nicely at the business end of the campaign.

Brisbane led by one-point at both quarter-time and halftime in a contest that ebbed and flowed with both teams enjoying momentum-swinging scoring runs.

The Bullets went on a 11-0 run either side of halftime but the 36ers hit back to close the margin to just three points at the last change.

Brisbane will host Melbourne United at "The Armoury" this Saturday.