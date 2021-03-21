Daunting decision that changed mum’s weight, and her life

Amanda Sawdy lost over 20kg to be able to keep up with her four kids. Ms Sawdy is pictured on top of Mount Coolum with her son's Jackson and Jacob. Picture: Supplied.

Struggling to keep up with her four kids pushed an overweight mum, crippled by side effects, to step outside of her comfort zone and shed more than 20kg.

Palmwoods mum Amanda Sawdy has dropped over 20kg since starting at Matt Fiddes Martial Arts in Marcoola 18 months ago and is more motivated than ever.

Ms Sawdy said she knew she had to change her lifestyle when she saw photos of herself weighing nearly 100kg.

"I had to do something because I wasn't liking what I was seeing and how I was feeling either," she said.

"I was finding it hard to keep up with my kids from being exhausted all the time … I had joint pain from being so heavy and my ankles and knees would just throb if I did too much in one day or even too much in an hour.

"I would just be in so much pain."

Amanda Sawdy took to Facebook to share her journey and said this photo made her cringe. Picture: Supplied.

Ms Sawdy also suffered from severe social anxiety and hashimotos disease which left her drained and unmotivated.

She said she took the daunting step to join in with martial arts classes after watching her kids.

She now trains up to four times a week.

"It's changed me completely as a person, both physically and mentally," she said.

"I'm surprising myself on a consistent basis because I still tell myself 'you can't do that, or there is no way you can do that' and then I do it."

Ms Sawdy has her sights set on a black belt and hopes to be awarded her second-degree black belt within five years.

"The only way is up from here," she said.

"I'm three belts off black belt and there is no stopping me.

"I've trained with injuries, I've train with a broken hand broken, toes, I've trained right through everything that has ever gotten in my way, so nothing is going to stop be from getting my black belt."

Amanda Sawdy pictured with Matt Fiddes trainer Richard Waterson during a training session. Picture: Supplied.

Franchise director of Matt Fiddes Australia Ryan Canavan trained Ms Sawdy during the past 18 months and said the Coast woman was a "massive success story".

"The confidence she has now is just amazing," he said.

"(As trainers) the reason we do it is because we want to influence other people to benefit or better their quality of life and become stronger, better individuals and we get to do that with every student every day.

"It's the most rewarding job, your kids make you proud because they are your kids, but we have an abundance of students who make us just as proud."

He said he hoped more people could join in to become a better version of themselves.

"Amanda's success story is one of many … but there is stereotype attached to People thinking it's a combat sport where people fight each other and get hurt like UFC, but it's not just like that it's a program that anyone can do if they want to become a better version of themselves," he said.

