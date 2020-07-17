Darren Lockyer gives evidence into company collapse

ORIGIN great Darren Lockyer has given evidence in liquidation proceedings involving a labour-hire company to which he was previously linked.

The former Australian Rugby League captain on Friday appeared as a respondent to an application for a mandatory examination summons in the Brisbane Magistrates Court.

The proceedings relate to mining services provider One Key Workforce, which collapsed in 2018.

Darren Lockyer arrives at Brisbane Magistrates Court to give eviction in liquidation proceedings involving One Key Workforce. Picture: Annette Dew

The company, which provides staff mining sites, was sold for more than $10 million in 2016 to private equity-backed global UK group Fircroft.

Mr Lockyer is a former director and public face of linked company One Key Resources.

He is one of a number of people who have been required to give evidence in One Key Workforce's liquidation proceedings.

The examination was told Lockyer had been a director of One Key Resources from 2016 until this year.

From the stand, Mr Lockyer told the court he was not an "expert" on the company structure or the way it managed their finances, but his company, Lockyer Enterprises, had previously held a five per cent stake in the One Key Group.

The former Broncos fullback told the court his role with the company was about strategy over finances but he was aware of his legal obligations as a director.

"My skill set came from a background of team sports," Mr Lockyer said.

"The performance of the employees and employees out on site was my main focus."

Asked about whether he attended directors' meetings, Mr Lockyer said they were held over the phone about three times per year, but they were mostly informal sessions where "minimal" records were taken.

Earlier on Friday, the examination heard another previous director stood down from the role because she had concerns over the "visibility" of finances.

The examination continues.

Originally published as Darren Lockyer gives evidence into company collapse