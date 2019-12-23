Darling Downs pub fined for supplying alcohol to minor

A DARLING Downs hotel licensee and its director have been fined $11,000 for allowing a minor to consume alcohol and gamble at the venue.

Big Fish Drink Pty Ltd and its director, who is also the approved manager of The Clifton Arms, were charged with multiple offences dating back to November 2018, for supplying liquor to a minor and allowing them to wager, and selling liquor outside their approved trading period.

Office of Liquor and Gaming Regulation executive director Mike Sarquis said the court outcome followed extensive interviews and investigations by officers from the Office of Liquor and Gaming Regulation.

"The defendants in this case displayed a clear lack of regard for Queensland's liquor and wagering laws," Mr Sarquis said.

"These laws are designed to prohibit those under 18 years of age from being served and supplied liquor at licensed premises, as well as participate in licensed gambling activities.

"Whether you work at a hotel in the city or a country pub in rural Queensland, responsible service of alcohol and responsible service of gambling must be practised at all times.

"It's the responsibility of all staff and managers to check the ID of all patrons who may be minors, not just at the door but also at the bar and at wagering locations within their premises."

Mr Sarquis said licensees also had a legal obligation to ensure they kept to the approved trading hours on their licences.

"All liquor licences in Queensland are issued with approved trading hours, and for most licences, ordinary trading hours are from 10am to 12 midnight," he said.

"Any licensees that want to trade outside of ordinary trading hours need to apply for extended trading hours, either on a one-off or permanent basis.

"If they don't, and they are caught selling liquor on their premises outside of their approved hours, they face the consequences of fines, convictions and potentially having their licence cancelled."