The police major crimes squad allege this man ripped the government off to the tune of $16,500.
Darling Downs man charged with drought scheme fraud

Staff writers
11th Feb 2020 12:29 PM | Updated: 5:07 PM
POLICE arrested a 44-year-old Nobby man on six fraud-related charges after an investigation into applications made to the Queensland Government's Drought Relief Assistance Scheme.

Investigators from the Major and Organised Crime Squad Rural (Toowoomba), charged the man with two counts of attempted fraud, two counts of forging documents and two counts of uttering forged documents.

Police allege that fraudulent claims were submitted to the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries relating to the Transport of Water Freight Subsidy in 2019 in an attempt to claim $16,599 which were not paid.

"Police will continue to work in partnership with other government departments to ensure that the integrity of any scheme designed to support our farmers is maintained and not criminally exploited by a very small number of people," Detective Inspector Troy Pukallus, Major and Organised Crime Squad (Rural) said.

The man will appear in the Toowoomba Magistrates Court on March 25.

