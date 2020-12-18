Menu
Police arrest two men on robbery charges.
Darling Downs kidnappers force victim to withdraw cash from ATM

Michael Nolan
18th Dec 2020 11:11 AM
Police arrested two men following a robbery and abduction last night.

Goondiwindi Senior Sergeant Richard McIntosh said the offenders forced their way into a 43-year-old man’s home and assaulted him, about 9pm yesterday.

“The man had minor head injuries,” he said.

Police allege the offenders stole a large sum of money and went looking for other items before taking the man to a nearby ATM to withdraw more cash.

At about 9.30pm, they travelled past the Goondiwindi police station where they were observed by officers, who gave chase.

“There was a brief foot chase and both offenders were detained,” Sgt McIntosh said.

A 46-year-old Boggabilla man was given watchhouse bail with strict reporting conditions, while a 28-year-old Goondiwindi man was held in custody and will appear in the Toowoomba Magistrates Court today.

The pair face a raft of charges, including robbery and assault.

Sgt McIntosh said the three men were known to each other.

