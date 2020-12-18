Police arrested two men following a robbery and abduction last night.

Goondiwindi Senior Sergeant Richard McIntosh said the offenders forced their way into a 43-year-old man’s home and assaulted him, about 9pm yesterday.

“The man had minor head injuries,” he said.

Police allege the offenders stole a large sum of money and went looking for other items before taking the man to a nearby ATM to withdraw more cash.

At about 9.30pm, they travelled past the Goondiwindi police station where they were observed by officers, who gave chase.

“There was a brief foot chase and both offenders were detained,” Sgt McIntosh said.

A 46-year-old Boggabilla man was given watchhouse bail with strict reporting conditions, while a 28-year-old Goondiwindi man was held in custody and will appear in the Toowoomba Magistrates Court today.

The pair face a raft of charges, including robbery and assault.

Sgt McIntosh said the three men were known to each other.

Originally published as Darling Downs kidnappers force victim to withdraw cash from ATM