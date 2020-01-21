Darling Downs groups share in millions of drought funding
SEVERAL community groups across the Darling Downs and southwest Queensland have shared in almost $2 million of grants from the Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal.
The special grants are part of the organisation Tackling Tough Times Together program, to help drought-affected rural and regional communities.
Funding includes $47,024 for the Goondiwindi Pastoral and Agricultural Society and $55,200 for the Lockyer Multicultural Association.
FRRR CEO Natalie Egleton said these communities hadn't been forgotten and FRRR was there to help them get through these dry times.
"We know that large parts of the country are still in drought, and coupled with the impacts of COVID-19, and for many the bushfires too, this is a particularly challenging time," Ms Egleton said.
"Keeping money flowing into rural areas is a priority for FRRR, so that these communities can continue to work at building capacity and long-term resilience."
TTTT Program Coordinator Deanne Cavalier said the grants supported projects that aimed to reduce social isolation, develop leadership and skills training, social and educational participation, stimulate economic activity and build the capacity of local not-for-profit organisations.
"This round of TTTT saw the most applications since the program's 2018 national expansion," Ms Cavalier said.
"It's clear that these communities still need help to access the resources they need to support one another through the ongoing effects of the drought.
"It's vital to be flexible and support local recovery efforts in a way that meets the needs of each community now, and into the medium to long-term.
"That's why we are open to project variations and supporting organisations pivoting and thinking laterally when it comes to their projects and how grant funds are used during COVID-19 restrictions."
Tackling Tough Times Together is possible thanks to the collaborative support of a number of donors, including the Australian Government which committed $15M to be distributed over three years.
Generous contributions have also been made by NRMA, Pratt Foundation, Stockland CARE Foundation, Paul Ramsay Foundation, The Snow Foundation, Tim Fairfax Family Foundation, Henroth Group and private donors from across the nation.
Darling Downs and southwest Queensland projects
- Mungindi Community Preschool Incorporated: Optimal Start for Parched Children Continued delivery of early childhood education regardless of low enrolments in Mungindi through support for program costs. $60,000
- Balonne Shire Council: Bollon Park and Riverland Revitalisation Upgrade local parklands through installation of new seating, lighting and irrigation, to encourage social connection and enhance local events and activities. $60,000
- Goondiwindi Pastoral and Agricultural Society: "Putting Rubbish in its Place, With a Hop, Skip and Dump" Increase the capacity of volunteers to deliver events and activities that support economic and social benefits for the drought affected community of Goondiwindi. $47,024
- Junction View Hall Association Incorporated: Junction View Hall Upgrade Continued access to Junction View Hall through roof repair and external painting, allowing locals to connect and support each other at locally driven activities. $52,146
- Lockyer Multicultural Association Incorporated: Connecting and Empowering the Lockyer Valley Community Through Local Produce Improved use of local produce through training opportunities for businesses and the wider community in the Lockyer Valley. $59,200
- South Burnett Woodcrafters Incorporated: SBW Workshop Development Increased space for members of the community to interact with others in a supportive and activity driven environment, through fit out of the new South Burnett Woodcrafters building. $59,757
- Yelarbon Primary P&C Association: Greener Fields Reduce the dust and dirt through upgrade of place space at Yelarbon Primary School supporting social and educational participation and address disadvantage for children and young people. $45,000
- Allora Community Circle: Keeping Allora's Spirit Alive Enhance community cohesion and reduce social isolation through the delivery of two community events in Allora. $19,987
- Thallon Progress Association Incorporated: Protecting our Future Reduce social isolation through the installation of a permanent shade structure over the iconic "William the Wombat" playground sculpture in Thallon. $16,000
- Quilpie Cultural Society Incorporated: Defying the Drought Through Creativity Enhance opportunities to participate in creative activities for the Quilpie community through the purchase of resources and the delivery of art workshops. $31,466
- Kingaroy BaconFest Incorporated: Kingaroy BaconFest 2020 Increase capacity of Festival Committee through support and infrastructure for Kingaroy BaconFest event delivery. $58,300