Winners of the 2020 Australian Accounting Awards Multiservice Firm of the Year Awards are Carrick Alan partners (from left) Kent Gripske, Daniel Bartkowski, David Johnston, Wayne Turner, Greg Burton, Cameron Sorley and Daniel Ellis. Susan Jacobs Photography
Darling Downs firm named the best in Australia

Michael Nolan
by
26th Jun 2020 12:47 PM
DARLING Downs accountancy firm Carrick Aland bested its largest competitors to be named the Australian Accounting Awards Multiservice Firm of the Year.

The awards were judged by industry leaders and recognised excellence across the entire accounting sector.

Partner Daniel Ellis said it was an honour to get the nod.

"The competition was heavy," he said.

"Some of the companies we were up again are enormous and I was genuinely surprised that we won.

"I look in awe at some the names we were up against."

The multiservice award judges considered the auxiliary services firms offered, such as business and farm management advice, bookkeeping and successions planning.

Mr Ellis said winning the award validated the direction the firm had taken to expanding its business into these secondary services to complement its key work of managing client's financial affairs.

"We are keeping it under one roof," he said

"It is about making sure the direction set from the client is shared across the all areas of their business."

The award capped a stellar year for the firm that started when it was named the Banking Finance and Legal Business of the Year at the 2019 Toowoomba Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards.

It was later named 2019 Self-Managed Super Fund of the Year at the Australian Accounting Awards.

