TOO FAST: A Darling Downs speedster found himself in hot water after he was recorded doing 123km/h in an 80km/h zone in Dalby. Picture: File

A Darling Downs speedster was sprung by police driving more than 50km/h over the limit on his way out from Dalby.

It’s alleged the 31-year-old Millmerran man was driving along Hospital Rd in Dalby, where he was observed doing 123km/h in an 80km/h zone.

Dalby police intercepted the man and he was given a substantial fine, with his licence being suspended for six months in the process.

The man also lost six demerit points.