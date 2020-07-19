Darling Downs and Southwest rugby union kicks off at Roma

KICK OFF: The first game of rugby union at the Roma Echidnas Oval was an 'exciting' time for all the players.

IT WAS a big day at the Echidnas Oval with the first open games of rugby union kicking off in Roma.

To start off the day, the women’s practice match saw the Roma Echidnas face off against the St George Frillnecks on July 18

Frillnecks coach Cameron Knights was excited for the games to finally start back up.

“It all changed and is a bit different,” Mr Knights said.

“We have a fairly good game plan: spread it wide, keep the game moving.”

St George Frillnecks team. Picture: Lachlan Berlin

Roma Rugby Union Club president Richard Bright said this is the first game since a pre-season at Narrabri on March 15, before the COVID-19 restrictions came into place.

“We’re thankful to Darling Downs Rugby Union and Queensland Rugby Union to be able to get back into the community spirit,” he said.

“We’re just excited to be playing rugby.”

After the match, Echidnas captain Gabrielle Weier said she was happy with how the team played.

“Half our team haven’t played before,” she said.

“We just got to build confidence and skills up and work as a team.”

Roma Echidnas team. Picture: Lachlan Berlin

Following the women’s game was the B-Grade and A-Grade mens, between the Roma Echidnas and Chinchilla River Rats.

Chinchilla captain Ash Wheeler said he was a bit nervous before the game kicked off, but confident in his crew’s ability for the practice match.

“We’ve got a good crew turning up to training, week in, week out,” he said.

“We’ve been back at it the past four weeks.

“All the boys are here and we’ll turn up for each other at the end of the day.”

The first three matches were practice rounds and scoring will begin on the fourth.