Daring take on tiny bike short trend

Temperatures are dropping – but that hasn’t stopped people buying a skin-tight gym item, with an Australian brand reporting “huge demand”.

As Australia gears up to shiver during the "coldest day of the year" this weekend, it seems shoppers aren't ready to give up their love of the skin-tight bike short.

Gym shorts became a huge trend in 2020, transitioning from daring celebrity trend to everyday workout status.

But despite being a seemingly summer staple, a pair of $79 floral Lycra shorts are proving to be the wardrobe item people want year round - despite the plunging weather, which, FYI, is forecast to be really cold in a matter of days.

One woman said she purchased Nimble's Laser Hem Bike Shorts in the "La Fleur" print because it "makes me happy", while another said they were the most "comfy" shorts they owned.

Shoppers are rush to buy a pair of $79 bike shorts in winter, cementing the once daring item as an activewear staple. Picture: Instagram

A spokesperson for the brand told news.com.au the skin-tight shorts became a "best-selling style" when they hit shelves last year and would continue to offer the activewear item to customers during the chillier months "due to popular demand".

"Nimble will continue to drop bike shorts throughout their autumn/winter collection as a core style in a range of covetable prints and fabrications," the spokesperson said.

The activewear garment is not just popular but super cute too, popping up all over Instagram as shoppers rush to show off their purchase.

The cooling weather hasn’t put gym lovers off. Picture: Instagram

Gym shorts became a huge success last year, with Vera Yan - who co-owns Bondi-based sustainable brand - previously telling news.com.au the success of its shorts lies in the unique cut.

"Our customers have found the laser cut styles we make are a game-changer as they don't ride up and the uniqueness of the design means there's no sausage leg," Ms Yan said.

The material is also super breathable and "buttery soft" - a detail that has proved very popular with shoppers on Instagram.

The floral print has been described by some as making them ‘happy’. Picture: Instagram

It's not the only item gym-goers are snapping up as the weather dips, with the brand revealing there had been shopper "mania" over a fleecy "teddy bear" jacket.

The $129 "Adventure ½ Zip II" is a fresh twist on the brand's sellout winter jacket from last year, offering the same design in an on-trend material.

Since hitting shelves recently, Nimble said it had been flying out the door, selling hundreds of units.

Snaps of shoppers looking snug in the fleecy item have been cropping up on Instagram, with everyone from mums raving about it to fitness professionals.

Everyone from mums to fitness experts are fans. Picture: Instagram

People have been sharing snaps wearing the shorts online. Picture: Instagram