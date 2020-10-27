Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Destructive storms are set to batter the Sunshine Coast and other parts of the southeast on Tuesday and into Wednesday. Photo: Lachie Millard
Destructive storms are set to batter the Sunshine Coast and other parts of the southeast on Tuesday and into Wednesday. Photo: Lachie Millard
Weather

‘Dangerous’ hailstorms set to smash Sunshine Coast

Ashley Carter
27th Oct 2020 6:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Residents have been warned to prepare for intense rainfall, damaging winds and large hail as the region braces for severe storms.

The Bureau of Meteorology has predicted giant hailstones could hit the southeast on Tuesday as La Nina sets in for a summer of dangerous storms.

The storms are most likely to pick up from late morning, through the afternoon and into the evening.

Semi-trailer bursts into flames on Bruce Hwy

The weather bureau says damaging winds and large hail could batter the Coast today, as southeast Queensland braces for severe thunderstorms. Photo: Supplied
The weather bureau says damaging winds and large hail could batter the Coast today, as southeast Queensland braces for severe thunderstorms. Photo: Supplied

Meteorologist Jonathan How said there was the potential for dangerous conditions in the region on Tuesday and Wednesday.

"Tuesday will be a dangerous thunderstorm day right across southeast Queensland," he said.

"Severe thunderstorms are likely, and these could produce damaging to destructive wind gusts in excess of 100km/h, large to giant hail in excess of 5cm, and heavy rainfall leading to flash flooding.

The weather bureau has urged locals to prepare their homes for storms and to keep up-to-date with all forecasts and warnings.

A Surf Life Saving Queensland spokeswoman said beachgoers should follow the advice of lifeguards and stay out of the water if beaches are closed.

The storms come after a wet weekend in which there were more than 80,000 lightning strikes across the southeast.

Mr How said upwards of 200mm of rain fell across Queensland and New South Wales over the weekend.

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

hailstorm la nina severe thunderstorms sunshine coast weather weather forecast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Chinchilla set to be home to Australia’s biggest solar farm

        Premium Content Chinchilla set to be home to Australia’s biggest solar farm

        News THE Western Downs is set to become Australia’s capital solar power hub as arrangements go through to construct the nation’s largest solar farm near Chinchilla.

        Bid to split Qld in two, but south won’t get a say

        Premium Content Bid to split Qld in two, but south won’t get a say

        Politics KAP bid to split the state in two, but south won’t get a say in a referendum

        Meet the Candidate: MP Colin Boyce

        Premium Content Meet the Candidate: MP Colin Boyce

        News AFTER three years as the Member for Callide, Colin Boyce feels that there is plenty...

        Virtual reality program helping Dalby students soar

        Premium Content Virtual reality program helping Dalby students soar

        News HERE’S how a new virtual reality program is helping Dalby State High School...