DRINK DRIVE: Police intercepted a man driving dangerously on the Warrego Hwy, soon finding out he was over the limit. Pic: David Martinelli
News

Dangerous driving on Warrego Hwy leads to loss of licence

Peta McEachern
15th Jul 2020 3:17 PM
WHEN police in a small southwest Queensland town saw Angus David Mawn driving recklessly along the Warrego Highway, they knew something wasn’t right.

Mawn appeared in the Chinchilla Magistrates Court on Thursday, July 9, to face a charge of driving over the general driving limit.

The court heard on June 18, in Dulacca police were patrolling the Warrego Hwy when they noticed Mawn speeding and dangerously overtaking cars.

Police prosecutor senior constable Jodie Tahana said after Mawn was pulled over by police for his reckless driving, the officer noticed his bloodshot eyes and issued a roadside breath test which returned a reading of 0.088.

“He told police in relation to his alcohol consumption he had been drinking at about 2pm (the previous day) to approximately 5am that morning, “ snr const Tahana said.

“He further stated he had been drinking mid-strength beers, XXXX, and Saber.”

Man told the court he has been taking steps to reduce his drinking and submitted a psychiatrist letter to the court.

“The unfortunate thing is that my girlfriend is undergoing chemo and I won’t be able to take her for a while,” Mawn said.
“I’m glad nobody is hurt, or worse.”

Magistrate Tracy Mossop warned Mawn to keep on the straight and narrow.

“Don’t revert back to alcohol use just because life gets a bit tough, because clearly on this occasion alcohol use had made it even tougher and it will do so again,” Ms Mossop said.

Magistrate Mossop fined Mawn $400 and suspended his licence for three months.

A conviction was recorded.

