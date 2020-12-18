Dangerous Dalby dads who faced court this year

IN COURT: These are some of the dads who faced court this year. Picture: Facebook

Fathers of all ages and backgrounds passed through our courts this year, each charged following fallouts with police.

From a “violent and obnoxious drunk” terrorising the community, to a man holding a police officer hostage, here is a list of Dalby dads who have faced court in 2020.

‘Violent, obnoxious drunk’ jailed after six-month spree

Dalby man Brendan Varley. Picture: Facebook

A “violent and obnoxious drunk” was sentenced to prison at the Pine Rivers Magistrates Court on Monday after months of terrorising people, parties and police in the country town of Dalby.

Father of five Brendan Varley pleaded guilty to a string of drug and alcohol-fuelled offences, including one count of wilful damage, two counts of breach of bail, three counts of public nuisance, one count of obstructing police, two failures to appear in court, two counts of failing to wear a bicycle helmet, and one count of possession of a clip seal bag suspected of containing drugs.

The spate of offending began on New Year’s Eve, when police were called to reports of a gatecrasher trying to fight party guests.

Varley pleaded guilty was sentenced to six months and two days imprisonment, with parole eligibility after two months. He was disqualified from driving for nine months.

Convictions were recorded.

Dad battled drugs for 20 yrs because he was in ‘wrong crowd’



A 20-YEAR battle with drugs hit its boiling point for Andrew John Tawns, 42, who appeared before Dalby Magistrates Court charged with a string of drug-related offences.

Tawns, who cited hanging around with the “wrong crowd” as the reason for his drug addiction, stood silently at the back of the courtroom as he awaited the result of his offending.

The father pleaded guilty to 14 charges, namely two counts of driving without a licence because of a SPER suspension, four counts of possessing dangerous drugs, failing to properly dispose of a needle and syringe, two counts of possessing property suspected of having been used in connection with the commission of a drug offence, two counts of possessing utensils or pipes that had been used, unlawful possession of suspected stolen property, failure to take reasonable care and precautions in respect of syringe or needle, and driving with a relevant drug present in his saliva while the holder of a probationary or provisional licence.

For the two driving offences, he was convicted and not further punished, and disqualified from driving for one month.

For the offence of driving with a relevant drug in his system, he was disqualified for nine months in total, added to the further one month suspension.

For the property offences, namely possessing the eight clip seal bags, he was convicted and not further punished.

For all drug offences, he was sentenced to 18 months probation.

Convictions were recorded.

Police officer held hostage in terrifying ordeal

Luke Bradley Ellis. Picture: Facebook

A FRIGHTENING ordeal where a police officer was held against his will on a rural property by a “belligerent and aggressive” Kogan refrigerator mechanic was heard in Dalby Magistrates Court this year.

Nowra born father of four Luke Bradley Ellis faced court charged with deprivation of liberty.

Ellis pleaded guilty and was sentenced to four months imprisonment, wholly suspended for 18 months.

A conviction was recorded.

Dalby man’s meth fuelled street brawl ﻿lands him in court

William James Hine. Picture: Facebook

A DALBY man has found himself before the courts yet again after being caught fighting in the street while high on meth in broad daylight.

William James Hine, 38, appeared by video link in Dalby Magistrates Court on a slew of drug related offences including possession of meth, weed, utensils, a restricted drug, failing to dispose of a syringe, and breach of bail.

Hine pleaded guilty to all charges, and was given two six month sentences of imprisonment for possession of meth and marijuana.

The dad was then given two months imprisonment for breaching his bail, with all sentences to be served concurrently.

For each of those sentences, they were wholly suspended for 12 months.

For the remaining three offences, he was not further punished.

Convictions were recorded.

Man jailed after reaching 140km/h in Dalby CBD

INTOXICATED patrons at a Dalby pub could’ve lost their lives after a man drove 140km/h along Drayton St in the early hours of a Saturday morning trying to evade police.

The high speed antics of Charles Joseph Lammonde were heard in Dalby Magistrates Court, which led to him being charged with the dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, driving without a licence, and evasion.

Lammonde pleaded guilty to all charges, and was sentenced to 50 days imprisonment to be wholly served in a correctional facility for the evade charge.

The father was then disqualified from driving for two years.

For the dangerous operation of a motor vehicle he was disqualified for six months, and sentenced to three months imprisonment, with a parole release date for November 25.

Following his release, he will revert back to his previous probation order.

For driving unlicensed he was disqualified for three months, and not further punished.

Convictions were recorded.

