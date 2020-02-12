Menu
Floodwaters are set to converge on Warra, west of Toowoomba, tonight
Breaking

WARNING: Flood alert issued for Warra

by Staff Writers
12th Feb 2020 5:06 PM

AN EMERGENCY alert flood message has been issued by the Western Downs Regional Council for residents in Warra. 

The Jandowae Creek and Jimbour Plain are expected to peak causing major flooding during the night. Properties in the area are likely to experience flooding. 

Residents are advised to warn their neighbours, secure belongings and prepare to leave. 

Western Downs Mayor Paul McVeigh said authorities expect the Warrego Highway will be cut at Warra. 

He said motorists should avoid the area. 

For more information listen to local radio or visit www.bom.gov.au.

For flood assistance contact the SES on 132 500 or call Triple Zero (000) in an emergency. 

