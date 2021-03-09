Menu
Dan Andrews hospitalised after serious fall

by Frank Chung
9th Mar 2021 7:57 AM

 

Daniel Andrews has reportedly been hospitalised after a serious fall.

The ABC reported on Tuesday morning that the Victorian Premier had gone to hospital after falling over while getting ready for work.

Mr Andrews is not believed to have head injuries, but was taken to hospital as a precaution.

His office has provided no further details.

The ABC reported his office described the fall as "concerning".

The Premier will not attend an Indigenous Affairs press conference scheduled for this morning, 3AW reported.

Deputy Premier James Merlino will hold a press conference at 9.30am.

Mr Andrews had been on leave for several days and was returning to work today.

 

Originally published as Dan Andrews hospitalised after serious fall

accident dan andrews daniel andrews victoria victoria premier

