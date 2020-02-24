Dan and Steph’s signature recipes to hit supermarket shelves

Stef Miller, Shika Finnemore and Sally Lane from SunPork with Dan and Steph Mulheron.

FOR years, Fraser Coast residents and visitors have dined on Dan and Steph Mulheron's creations.

Now the rest of Australia has the chance to get their hands on Dan and Steph's famous sausages.

The celebrity chefs and My Kitchen Rules: The Rivals contestants partnered with SunPork and Three Aussie Farmers, to create two types of pork sausages that will hit Coles shelves across the country on March 9.

Steph told the Chronicle the project had been on their bucket list for seven years.

With a string of ideas, Steph said it was difficult to narrow down their product to only two flavours.

"It was hard because we had already had a large catalogue of recipes," she said.

"We really thought about what people like to eat.

"We wanted ours to be different to what is already available."

The Mulherons landed on Farmhouse Style and Spicy Sicilian.

"We are excited to share our creations with the rest of Australia," she said.

"Food is our life and we want to share that love with as many people at possible."

The Bay mum said there was a lot of taste testing happening at home.

"We certainly aren't sausaged out," she said.

"We still eat sausages and vegetables every week at home."

Steph said the final list of which Coles would stock the product was unknown.

"If you can't see them just ask the manager and they will be able to help," she said.

Some Fraser Coast residents had a sneak preview of the products at the launch event on Saturday night, called A Pig Night Out at Eat at Dan and Steph's.