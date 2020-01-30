Menu
Dalby’s drug suppliers, named and shamed

Meg Gannon
30th Jan 2020 3:30 PM
FROM a woman whose father was her best customer to a mum reintroduced to drugs at a school, our town has had no shortage of men and women who have been charged with supplying dangerous drugs to people in our community.

Here are some of Dalby’s drug suppliers who have been through court in the last 12 months.

Judge ‘horrified’ by mum’s drug slide on school grounds

A JUDGE was left “horrified” after being told a drug-addicted mother was reintroduced to meth by another mother on school grounds.

Madison Amber Harding’s 26-year history with drugs caught up with her at the end of last year.

FULL STORY HERE

COURT: Drug dealer’s dad was her biggest customer

INTRODUCED to mind altering drugs at the tender age of 11, a now-25-year-old Shannon Hopkins found herself facing potential time behind bars for supplying drugs to more than a dozen people in the community.

With her partner sitting behind her in the courtroom, Hopkins couldn’t hold back her tears when she appeared on four drug charges in Dalby District Court on Monday.

FULL STORY HERE

