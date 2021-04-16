Dalby woman’s incredible charge to fight ovarian cancer

VITAL FUNDS: Dalby March Charger Anne Pukallus with her mum Kathy Pearce walking around Dalby to raise money for cancer research. Picture: Contributed

VITAL FUNDS: Dalby March Charger Anne Pukallus with her mum Kathy Pearce walking around Dalby to raise money for cancer research. Picture: Contributed

The shattering cancer diagnosis of a Dalby woman’s mother has spurred her to take the fight to a hideous illness that tears families apart.

Dalby’s Anne Pukallus has raised $2,228 through the Cancer Council’s March Charge, a fitness challenge designed to raise vital funds towards research and services.

Chargers can choose to begin their campaigns solo, or work in teams to reach their goal in kilometres, gaining sponsors along the way.

Mrs Pukallus’ charge has netted the charity more than two grand, eclipsing her original goal of $1,000 when she began at the start of March.

Now in her second year of charging, she is currently ranked 106th in Australia for her efforts, out of 11,000 chargers.

Her mother Kathy Pearce was the reason for her initial charge, after she was diagnosed with stage four ovarian cancer in 2019, devastating her family.

“By the time they had found the cancer it had metastasised in other parts of the body,” Mrs Pukallus said.

Anne Pukallus with her mum Kathy Pearce.

“Mum had surgery and chemo in regard to her first lot of cancers, and since then it has been an ongoing battle for her.

“We just felt so helpless, because they’re fighting it themselves and you feel like there’s so little you can do.

“You’d like to fix it for them, but it’s not in our realm of possibility.”

Since this heartbreaking blow was delivered to her family, Mrs Pukallus has done everything in her power through the March Charge to raise money to fight cancer.

In 2021, she decided to ramp up her donation and kilometre goal, and was able to smash it in a matter of weeks.

“Every time I upped my goal, people just came to the party so amazingly and kept donating,” she said.

“It’s terrific to see out how many people who wanted to contribute.”

She has travelled just over 302km, which would nearly take her from Dalby to Hervey Bay, splitting it between cycling at home and walking.

From friend’s supporting her through gifting some of their business’ sales, to unknown benefactors donating through her website, residents from the Western Downs and beyond have put their hand up to help fight cancer.

Even four Western Downs councillors joined the cause through their March Charge and raised an enormous amount of money.

Mayor Paul McVeigh and councillors Megan James, Carolyn Tillman and Kylie Bourne joined together in their Western Downs Walkers campaign, raising $3,074 and walking more than 500km in the Western Downs.

There is still time to donate to Mrs Pukallus’ charge, with any donations welcome at this link here.

She would also like to thank her husband, children, father, and three sisters for their encouragement during her March Charge, and the incredible support they’ve given their mum during her cancer journey.

