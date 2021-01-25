Dalby woman selected as potential leader in cotton industry

CONGRATS KIM: Dalby accountant Kimberley Fawkes has been selected to be part of a national cotton leadership program. Picture: File

CONGRATS KIM: Dalby accountant Kimberley Fawkes has been selected to be part of a national cotton leadership program. Picture: File

A Dalby agricultural accountant has been recognised nationally as a future leader within the cotton industry.

Kimberley Fawkes was chosen as one of 15 participants for the Australian Future Cotton Leaders Program, an initiative to assist with their leaderships skills in the industry.

Held every two years, a combination of growers and researchers had been selected for this year’s AFCLP.

Mrs Fawkes has worked as a cotton accountant in the private sector, and said she was quite excited to be chosen to be part of the program.

“I’ve always wanted to do something like that and to be selected,” Mrs Fawkes said.

“It’s not luck either, you really do have to put in the work to be part of such a program, and I’ve always wanted to do it, so I’m quite thrilled.”

Working out of Emerald but living in Dalby, Mrs Fawkes believes her selection in the program will serve as an opportunity to contribute more at a regional and industry level.

LOCAL NEWS:

‘WE LOST EVERYTHING’: Charleville mum of six’s heartbreak

Western Downs town attract worldwide hairy interest

Queensland Reds put on rugby masterclass for Dalby juniors



“I’m looking be more involved in the industry, so this program will allow me to create a few more networks,” she said.



“I’ll get to know different people working in cotton, and it will hopefully teach me skills that I can implement in my role.”

Cotton Australia CEO Adam Kay said applications for this year’s program were the strongest they had observed, highlighting the depth of leadership potential for the industry.

“One of the great things about this flagship program is it empowers each individual participant to flex their leadership muscle in a way tailored to their strengths, while also binding the group of participants in a collegial, constructive way where they become a powerhouse of ideas for our industry,” he said.

“We immensely value our industry’s people, and I’m extremely confident this group of emerging leaders will help shine a light for the entire cotton industry for years to come.”

The 15 participants chosen for the program are: