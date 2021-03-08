Dalby teenager puts best foot forward for cancer free future

WELL DONE KARSTEN: Dalby's Young Citizen of the Year puts best foot forward for a cancer free future. Pictured: Karsen and Carmen Duvel.

Western Downs young citizen of the year Karsten Duvel has been commended by the Cancer Council of Queensland for his tireless efforts following his sister’s tragic diagnosis.

Karsten was named the Western Downs Regional Council Young Citizen of the Year at a special ceremony held in Dalby on Australia Day this year.

Mr Duvel was recognised thanks to his outstanding contributions to various initiatives in the region, including the powerful impact he had on Cancer Council Queensland’s Relay For Life committee and fundraisers.

Karsten was part of the Dalby Relay For Life Committee for two years, acting as co-chair, and having a hand in the incredible success of the region’s events even during the pandemic.

Karsten always had a passion for philanthropy, and said the opportunity to join the committee was a no-brainer for him, especially given his sister Carmen’s cancer experience.

“The opportunity to join the committee appealed to me immediately, I have a passion for community service and making the most of opportunities, so it was a no-brainer to get involved,” Karsten said.

“In 2015 my sister Carmen was diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma.

“It came as a massive shock, you never think that cancer could touch the lives of the people closest to you.

“It was my sister’s utter resilience and positivity throughout her diagnosis and chemotherapy that inspired me to get involved with Cancer Council Queensland.”

In 2019, Karsten’s first year as co-chair, the committee appointed his sister as the Face of Relay for that year.

“The level of pride and love I felt for my sister as she fought back her tears on a stage in front of her community and shared her story is incomparable,” he said.

“It made me feel that my efforts to help my community fightback, could actually help people, people like my sister.”

Due to COVID-19 last year, the Dalby committee had to jump through obstacles to fundraise and though events had to be cancelled, they still managed to raise the spirit of perseverance within the community and put on an event.

The Dalby Relay For Life committee is needing new members to help with the 2021 event.

To join the Dalby Relay For Life committee please contact Cancer Council Queensland community engagement co-ordinator Pandora Bevan at pandorabevan@cancerqld.org.au or on (07) 4690 5846.