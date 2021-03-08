Dalby teen kicks out at police during drunken arrest

A Dalby teen faced a magistrate for his drunken antics on a night out, after he ferociously resisted arrest near the Criterion Hotel.

Brodie Kyle Mordaunt, 19, faced Dalby Magistrates Court charged with one count committing a public nuisance and two counts of obstructing police.

The court heard police were outside the Drayton St pub about 11pm on January 29 in relation to another matter, when Mordaunt was heard constantly yelling the word “c---” towards police.

Police prosecutor sergeant Derek Brady said Mordant was warned to discontinue his obscene language, with his friends offering to take him home in the cab.

Sergeant Brady said Mordaunt continued to swear, exiting the cab and slamming the door with force.

Mordaunt was informed he was under arrest for public nuisance before he tried to walk away, prompting police to grab him.

“He immediately began to tense his body and pull away, attempting to walk away from police,” sergeant Brady said.

“Due to his aggressive attitude, police were forced to bring the defendant to the ground and place him in handcuffs.”

The court heard that even though Mordaunt was under arrest, he continued to kick out and yell at police.

He was later taken to the watch house, where he obstructed police in their duties and refused to get out of the vehicle.

Sergeant Brady said he was physically removed from the vehicle, and continued to pull away from police, before he laid on the floor, and refused to get up.

Defence solicitor Jessica Hine said the 19-year-old “did more harm to himself than anyone else” during the incident, and had referred himself for assistance with his “substance abuse”.

The court heard Mordaunt was on probation during his offending.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop said Mordaunt needed to make a positive change, and told him he was “carrying on like an idiot”.

Mordaunt pleaded guilty and was fined $1000 for all three offences.

No conviction was recorded.

