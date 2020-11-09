Dalby teen faces court after causing fear with gel blaster

IN COURT: A Dalby teenager will face Children’s Court today on two charges. Picture: File

A DALBY teenager faced court after they allegedly armed themselves with a gel blaster in public.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the alleged incident occurred at Dalby address about 3.30pm on Friday November 6.

It is alleged the teenager armed themselves with a gel blaster gun as to cause fear.

Police attended the address on November 8 in relation to the incident, where the teenager then allegedly obstructed them in their duties.

The teenager faced Dalby Children's Court charged with going armed as to cause fear and obstructing police.