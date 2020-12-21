Dalby teen celebrates 19th birthday with arrest

IN COURT: Cedella Gaye Lena Ruth Noter faced Dalby Magistrates Court on December 15 on two charges. Picture: Facebook

A Dalby teen was arrested at her 19th birthday party after she continued to swear at and obstruct police near a popular pub.

Cedella Gaye Lena Ruth Noter, 19, faced Dalby Magistrates Court on December 15 charged with public nuisance and obstructing police following her birthday festivities this year.

The court heard a large group of people near the Criterion Hotel caught the attention of police on Drayton St about 1.14am on the offence date.

Police prosecutor senior constable Jodie Tahana said police were waved down due to two women and a man shouting and swearing at each other.

She told the court both parties were separated, with police speaking to Noter.

Police observed her to be intoxicated, as she continued to swear loudly.

Senior constable Tahana said she was told to watch her language, however she continued to swear saying “f---ing hell”, “what the f---”, and “c---”.

The court heard police warned her to stop, however, she was subsequently arrested.

Noter began to obstruct police by refusing to stand on her feet, forcing them to lift her from the ground, before she pulled her arms away from them.

Senior Constable Tahana said Noter then struck the window of the vehicle while she was inside, before she put her foot in the door when police told her to stop.

She was taken to the Dalby watch house where she was bailed shortly afterwards.

Solicitor Michael McElhinny said the 19-year-old Tweed Heads born teen was remorseful for her actions on her 19th birthday.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop told Noter it wasn’t her “finest hour” after she used “appalling gutter language”, and hoped she learnt a valuable lesson in relation to alcohol.

Noter pleaded guilty and was fined $400, and given 40 hours unpaid community service.

No convictions were recorded.