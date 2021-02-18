Dalby teen caught supplying meth to her own mum

A teenage Dalby mum’s drug addiction spiralled so far out of control she supplied meth to her own mother, a court has heard.

Chyna Garland, 19, faced Dalby District Court on February 18 on a litter of drug related charges, including supplying meth and possessing anything used in the connection of supplying a dangerous drug, and 16 summary charges.

The court heard Garland has been sprung by police arranging to sell 1.75g of methylamphetamine for $1,300, only to be found supplying 0.7g.

Crown prosecutor Matthew Le Grand said the offending lasted from July 2020, to as late as January 29 2021, when she was caught possessing 0.1g of meth and clip seal bags.

The court heard Garland failed to appear in court on September 1, 2020, with Mr Le Grand saying the offences occurred while she was also on a notice to appear.

Mr Le Grand said Garland had come before the court as a young person with a substantial criminal history.

“Her history paints a picture of someone so young, very entrenched in the addiction of dangerous drugs,” Mr Le Grand said.

“Unfortunately the offence on the indictment demonstrates quite clearly, the association of dangerous drugs has expanded to include the involvement of the drug trade itself.”

Mr Le Grand said the count of supplying meth involved a particularly “insidious drug”.

Chyna Garland leaving Dalby District Court on February 18, 2020.

“Although only 0.7g was caught with supply, the arrangement was for a significant amount of methylamphetamine … but significantly for an amount of $1300,” he said.

“The price of the arrangement was substantial.”



Defence barrister Frank Martin told the court Garland was not supplying someone on the street, but in fact her own mother.

“My client has instructed she started drugs from a very early age … and her mother knew about it, and her mother at no stage tried to stop her,” Mr Martin said.

“Her mother has appeared before the courts in relation to drugs.”



Mr Martin said the single mother had a troubled background, and had been battling with drug addiction her whole life.

Judge Catherine Muir said Garland had pleaded guilty, and made frank admissions to police.

“I’ve heard about your background, and it’s clear that you haven’t been loved and nurtured, it’s important, as you ought to have been … I can’t change that, I really wish I could” she said.

“What I can do is impose a sentence that I have considered as just in all the circumstances, and to punish you to an extent in a way that I think will assist you to rehabilitate.

“I will also need to deter you and other people from committing this offence.”

Garland pleaded guilty and was sentenced to seven months imprisonment for count one, and three months imprisonment for count two.

For the summary offences, she was convicted and not further punished.

She was then given an immediate parole release date of February 18, 2021.

Convictions were recorded.