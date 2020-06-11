Dalby teen brings music back to town

FROM Tamworth to Jandowae, this Dalby teen has played to countless people at many venues throughout Australia.

Ziyra Marchant entered her song Gypsy Road into Western Downs Regional Council’s Groovin from the Garage competition and scored a place in the finals.

“I was actually pretty surprised,” Ziyra said.

The 15-year-old muso has written eight original songs so far and first learnt to play from her father.

“I was about 10 years old when I was just about to learn acoustic,” she said.

“When I was 11 I got my first electric (and) I started playing riffs on that.”

Musical icons Jimi Hendrix, AC/DC, Black Sabbath and Guns N’ Roses were some of her many inspirations.

Her first performance was in Dalby’s old Mary’s Commercial Hotel when she was 13 year old.

“I’ve played in The Russell, Mary’s and Hotel Motel,” she said,

“I did a few school performances too.”

Miss Marchant has also played at Cancer Council’s Relay for Life and has done busking and music festivals in Tamworth.

“I do a lot of busking,” she said

“It’s for the fun of it, I just like to play.”

She hopes to be a professional musician one day and write more original rock songs.

“Playing makes me really happy, I really love music.”

Finalist | Groovin From The Garage - The Originals Competition. Public Voting open Monday 15 June. Posted by Western Downs Invites You on Tuesday, 9 June 2020

Twelve other finalists were chosen, and all performances will be shared on the Western Downs Invites You Facebook page.

Voting will open Monday, June 15 with the public able to choose their favourite via a Facebook poll and help pick a winner.