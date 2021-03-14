Menu
GOING TO COURT: A teenager will face Dalby Children’s Court after being charged with committing a public nuisance. Picture: File
Crime

Dalby teen arrested for allegedly abusing police

Sam Turner
14th Mar 2021 12:00 PM
A teenager will face court for allegedly hurling a torrent of abuse at officers performing their duties.

Dalby police attended a residence on March 7 in relation to disturbance, where it’s alleged a 17-year-old began to verbally abuse them.

Police will then allege the teen continued his erratic behaviour after being told to stop.

He was subsequently arrested and charged with committing a public nuisance.

The teenager will face Dalby Children’s Court on March 15.

