Dalby teen arrested following alleged drug discovery

FACING COURT: A Dalby teenager will face court after police allegedly uncovered drugs in her car. Picture: File

A Dalby teenager will face a magistrate after police allegedly discovered a quantity of drugs during a random search of her car.

According to Dalby police, the 19-year-old woman as stopped at Pratten and Moreton St about 12pm on January 14.

Following a short conversation, police searched the vehicle, and allegedly uncovered a small quantity of marijuana.

The young woman was charged and will face Dalby Magistrates Court at a later date.

