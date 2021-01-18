Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
FACING COURT: A Dalby teenager will face court after police allegedly uncovered drugs in her car. Picture: File
FACING COURT: A Dalby teenager will face court after police allegedly uncovered drugs in her car. Picture: File
Crime

Dalby teen arrested following alleged drug discovery

Sam Turner
18th Jan 2021 1:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Dalby teenager will face a magistrate after police allegedly discovered a quantity of drugs during a random search of her car.

According to Dalby police, the 19-year-old woman as stopped at Pratten and Moreton St about 12pm on January 14.

Following a short conversation, police searched the vehicle, and allegedly uncovered a small quantity of marijuana.

The young woman was charged and will face Dalby Magistrates Court at a later date.

A Dalby teenager will face a magistrate after police allegedly discovered a quantity of drugs during a random search of her car.

According to Dalby police, the 19-year-old woman as stopped at Pratten and Moreton St about 12pm on January 14.

Following a short conversation, police searched the vehicle, and allegedly uncovered a small quantity of marijuana.

The young woman was charged and will face Dalby Magistrates Court at a later date.

dalby crime dalby magistrates court dalby police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Achilles heel’: Unemployment holding back QLD recovery

        Premium Content ‘Achilles heel’: Unemployment holding back QLD recovery

        News With Queensland predicted to have the highest unemployment in Australia this year, there are calls for “heavy policy lifting” to repair the state’s economy.

        Queensland drought-declared communities secure $5m

        Premium Content Queensland drought-declared communities secure $5m

        News $5 million in funding will be available for community groups, councils...

        Severe storm warning issued for parts of Western Downs

        Premium Content Severe storm warning issued for parts of Western Downs

        Weather The Bureau of Meteorology issued a warning for damaging winds, large hail stones...

        Australia Day events in Chinchilla, Miles District

        Premium Content Australia Day events in Chinchilla, Miles District

        News FULL LIST: From pig races to market stalls, here’s where you and the family can...